Suspect in brutal assault on 63-year-old Sawtelle woman pleads not guilty

A man suspected of assaulting a 63-year-old woman inside her west Los Angeles home last month pleaded not guilty to charges in the case Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Ishmail Bangura is suspected of felony charges of assault with intent to commit rape and willful cruelty to a child resulting in possible injury or death in connection with the Feb. 27 attack, court records show. Police have said Bangura hit a 3-year-old child in the face before going on to assault the woman, who spoke out about the brutal attack earlier this week.

Bangura entered a not guilty plea when he was arraigned Thursday, with his bail set at $2 million as he awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 25, said Zara Lockshin, a spokesperson for the DA's office. She said a protective order for the victims was issued by the court.

Cherie Harter identified herself as the survivor in the attack as she spoke out this week, saying Bangura placed her into a headlock after breaking into her home and then threatened to rape and kill her. She said he tried muffling her screams for help by shoving a lime into her mouth. "I couldn't get out from under him," Harter said. "That was the scariest feeling ever."

"I am scared," she said, speaking about the assault just days later. "The past two days have been really hard mentally."

Upon hearing her screams, some construction workers and other Good Samaritans rushed over to her home and cornered Bangura, according to witnesses. Authorities said officers who later responded learned Bangura had also allegedly struck a toddler before assaulting Harter.

Harter needed 10 stitches to close a wound she suffered to her forehead and was left with cuts along her arms and bruises all over her face, she said. But she said the emotional damage has been even more painful than the physical wounds.

"I just want him put away," she said. "I don't want him hitting little 3-year-old girls or attacking 63-year-old women."