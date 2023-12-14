Suspect in antisemitic vandalism in Burbank, Glendale arrested

A 32-year-old man who was charged this week with tagging a Burbank synagogue and various businesses in Burbank and Glendale with antisemitic graffiti was arrested Thursday.

Klinton Allister Dion was arrested Thursday in San Bernardino County, according to the Glendale Police Department.

According to jail records, Dion was arrested shortly after 9 a.m. He was being held on $65,000 bail, and tentatively scheduled to appear in court Friday in Burbank.

District Attorney George Gascón on Tuesday announced that Dion had been charged with a dozen felony counts, including two counts of vandalism of religious property involving Temple Emanu El and Emmanuel Church in Burbank.

The charges against Dion also include a hate crime allegation, along with an allegation that he has a 2011 assault conviction.

Dion faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted as charged, Gascón said.

The district attorney insisted that his office "will continue to aggressively prosecute" such hate crime cases.

Burbank police said earlier that Dion allegedly sprayed antisemitic graffiti at Temple Emanu El in the 1300 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard, and in the subterranean garage of an apartment complex in the 400 block of East Cypress Avenue, and to a nearby Burbank utility box.

Police said the graffiti consisted of swastikas, an iron cross and the ``SS" Nazi symbol.