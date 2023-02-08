Suspect hospitalized after being shot by police in Van Nuys
Los Angeles police shot a suspect wanted for unknown reasons in Van Nuys on Tuesday.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Tyrone Avenue just before 4 p.m., when police confirmed that an officer-involved shooting had occurred.
It was not immediately clear why officers were in the area or what led up to the shooting.
The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
