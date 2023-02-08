Watch CBS News
Suspect hospitalized after being shot by police in Van Nuys

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles police shot a suspect wanted for unknown reasons in Van Nuys on Tuesday. 

The incident occurred near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Tyrone Avenue just before 4 p.m., when police confirmed that an officer-involved shooting had occurred. 

It was not immediately clear why officers were in the area or what led up to the shooting. 

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
First published on February 7, 2023 / 4:19 PM

