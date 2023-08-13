Suspect hospitalized after being shot by police in Arcadia
One person was hospitalized after a police shooting in Arcadia late Saturday evening.
The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, including what prompted Arcadia Police Department officers to open fire.
The shooting happened a little before 10 p.m. near Diamond Street and First Avenue.
No information has been released on the suspect or their condition after they were rushed to a nearby hospital by firefighters.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
