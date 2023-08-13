Watch CBS News
Suspect hospitalized after being shot by police in Arcadia

One person was hospitalized after a police shooting in Arcadia late Saturday evening. 

The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, including what prompted Arcadia Police Department officers to open fire. 

The shooting happened a little before 10 p.m. near Diamond Street and First Avenue. 

No information has been released on the suspect or their condition after they were rushed to a nearby hospital by firefighters.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on August 12, 2023 / 11:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

