Suspect fires shots at security guard and carjacks man outside of San Bernardino gas station

Investigators are still searching for at least one suspect who allegedly fired shots at a security guard, carjacked an innocent victim and ran onto the freeway after robbing an ARCO gas station in San Bernardino on Monday.

It all began at around 7:30 p.m., when deputies were dispatched to the gas station near the 215 Freeway and Devore Road after learning of an armed robbery, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Sometime after that, a security guard in the area chased the suspects down as he jumped into a man's car outside of the gas station.

"He pointed the gun at me ... he got in the car and I said, 'Hey, man. I don't want any problems.' He said 'Just go, go. Drive,'" said Robert Simmons, the victim of the carjacking said.

The man says that he tried to drive away, only making it a short distance before his car's engine failed. He says that he thought the security guard behind them was a police officer.

"She pulled along the right side of me and he shot at her," the man said.

Apparently the suspects didn't believe Simmons, accusing him of playing games with them. When he didn't drive any further, telling the suspect that his car had been acting up all week, the suspect pointed the gun at him again.

"He got out of the car and he clicked ... he pulled the trigger back and luckily it just clicked and he ran up the hill," Simmons said.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect at the latest, who is apparently hiding in some bushes up the hill from the gas station after he ran onto the freeway on foot for a short period of time.

Both K-9 units and a helicopter with SBSD are searching the area near the I-15 and I-215 Freeways.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the suspect took off with about $300.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.