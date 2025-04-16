Suspect drives onto South LA sidewalk and slams into 15-year-old bicyclist

Security cameras captured the moments a South Los Angeles teen survived what his dad described as an intentional hit-and-run crash.

The collision happened on April 7 just before 3:40 p.m. near the corner of Nadeau Street and Croesus Avenue. The 15-year-old was riding his bicycle on a sidewalk next to a local Mexican restaurant when a 2025 black BMW car inexplicably veered into the teen. The suspect accelerated over the curb and crashed into the teen. The driver briefly stopped in front of a nearby driveway before speeding away from bystanders trying to stop the car.

"I think it was a hate crime or something," the teen's dad Eric Carrillo said. "Looks too intentional to run over a curb. The car did get a flat tire after it ran over the curb."

His son suffered minor to moderate injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol. Carrillo said the teen sustained a concussion and required eight stitches to close a cut in his mouth.

Carrillo said his son is still in immense pain.

"It's heartbreaking," he said. "It's sad."

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the case should contact Officer J. Knodel or the Special Investigations Unit at the CHP's South LA office at (424) 551-4000. After hours, officers asked witnesses to call the LA Communications Center at (323) 259-3200.