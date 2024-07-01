Suspect crashes multiple times during pursuit in Los Angeles County

Stolen truck spins out during pursuit with Los Angeles County deputies

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was in pursuit of a stolen truck that had crashed multiple times during the chase.

It started in East LA when deputies spotted the stolen car at about 7:30 p.m. Monday evening.

The suspect recklessly evaded deputies, driving on the wrong side of the road and through red lights several times.

The pursuit ended after the utility truck lost the driver-side tire and spun out near the intersection of S. Indiana Street and Dennison Street in the South Gate-East LA area.

The suspect promptly left the car and surrendered as deputies drew their weapons and took cover behind their cruisers.