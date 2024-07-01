Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect crashes multiple times during pursuit in Los Angeles County

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Stolen truck spins out during pursuit with Los Angeles County deputies
Stolen truck spins out during pursuit with Los Angeles County deputies 07:52

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was in pursuit of a stolen truck that had crashed multiple times during the chase. 

It started in East LA when deputies spotted the stolen car at about 7:30 p.m. Monday evening.

The suspect recklessly evaded deputies, driving on the wrong side of the road and through red lights several times. 

The pursuit ended after the utility truck lost the driver-side tire and spun out near the intersection of S. Indiana Street and Dennison Street in the South Gate-East LA area. 

The suspect promptly left the car and surrendered as deputies drew their weapons and took cover behind their cruisers. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.