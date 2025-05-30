Suspect crashes into pole, dies after Los Angeles pursuit

Suspect dies after crashing while evading officers in Boyle Heights

A suspect died early Friday morning after leading officers on a pursuit and crashing a vehicle into a pole, authorities confirmed.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers began a pursuit of a driver who was speeding in an Aston Martin at about 3:14 a.m. It wasn't clear where the pursuit started, but it ended in the area of Washington Boulevard and Soto Street after the suspect crashed the vehicle into the pole connected to a traffic light.

After the crash, the suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to flee, but was taken into custody.

After being taken into custody, the person suffered what CHP called a "medical emergency." They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death was unknown as of Friday morning, according to the CHP. No other injuries were reported.

KCAL News' Kara Finnstrom was at the scene and reported that the trunk of the car was filled with bags and packages. It's not yet clear if the vehicle was stolen or if it was registered to the driver.

The identity of the deceased was not yet released as of Friday morning.