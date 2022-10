LASD in standoff with suspect accused of assaulting a deputy

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is in a standoff after a suspect accused of assaulting one of its deputies barricaded inside of a Lakewood home.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the home near Del Amo Boulevard and Jersey Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.