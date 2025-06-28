Suspect arrested for 50-year-old man's death near Banning, deputies say

A suspect has been arrested days after a 50-year-old man was found dead in an unincorporated area near Banning and the Morongo Reservation, Riverside County deputies said on Saturday.

They were first called to the 47000 block of Morongo Road at around 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports of a deceased male in the area, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, they found Banning man Orlando Lara dead at the scene, deputies said. At the time, they said that there was evidence of foul play, which prompted a homicide investigation.

On Saturday, deputies announced that 43-year-old Robert Leonard of Beaumont had been arrested in connection with Lara's death. They did not reveal how they identified Leonard as the suspect. He was arrested on Friday and booked on suspicion of murder, according to RSO's release.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact investigators at (951) 955-2777.