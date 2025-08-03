Suspect arrested after stabbing leaves two wounded at Carson mall

Two people were hospitalized on Sunday after a fight turned into a stabbing at a mall in Carson, authorities said.

It happened at around 2:10 p.m. at the SouthBay Pavilion Mall, located in the 20700 block of S. Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were called to the shopping center for reports of a fight in progress, and upon arrival they found two people who had been stabbed. Both were taken to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition, according to LASD.

Witnesses quickly told deputies where the suspect could be located, and he was taken into custody without further incident. He has not yet been identified.

No further information was provided.