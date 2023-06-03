Police arrest suspect in Florida's Hollywood Beach shooting that injured 9 on Memorial Day

Suspected gunman in Hollywood mass shooting arrested; 2 still at large Suspected gunman in Hollywood mass shooting arrested; 2 still at large 00:49

One suspected gunman has been arrested in connection with the Memorial Day mass shooting on Florida's Hollywood Broadwalk that left at least nine people hurt and sent holiday revelers fleeing for safety, police confirmed to CBS Miami on Saturday.

The Hollywood Police Department said the suspect, Jordan Burton, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon. Police also announced that arrest warrants had been issued for two others believed to be gunmen, Ariel Cardahn Paul and Lionel JeanCharles Jr.

All three face multiple charges, including one count each of first-degree attempted murder, eight counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of carrying a concealed firearm, CBS Miami reported.

Police respond to a shooting which left multiple people wounded in Hollywood, Florida, on May 29, 2023. D.A. Varela/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Memorial Day, sending people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach. It started with an altercation between two groups that escalated to shots being fired, police said.

Seven of the nine people injured in the shooting have been released from the hospital, police said, but two remain hospitalized.

CBS Miami reported that police previously arrested two other suspects in the immediate aftermath of the shooting on weapons charges. They were identified as Keshawn Paul Stewart and Morgan Deslouches, both 18.