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Suspect allegedly wanted in kidnapping investigation arrested after police pursuit, shooting in South Los Angeles

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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A suspect allegedly wanted in a kidnapping investigation is in custody after a police pursuit ended in a shooting on Monday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m., officers from the Santa Monica Police Department located a suspect who was wanted in connection with an ongoing kidnapping investigation in Los Angeles.

The suspect fled in a car and a police pursuit was initiated. It ended near the area of 937 W. 85th Street, where an officer-involved shooting took place. The events that led up to the shooting are unknown. 

The suspect was taken into custody. Santa Monica police said no gunshot injuries were reported.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. 

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