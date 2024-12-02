Suspect allegedly flashes fake ID to steal laptop from Glendale Apple Store

A North Hollywood man claims his laptop was stolen from a Glendale Apple store after someone flashed a fake ID.

"This feels awfully fishy," resident Rick Markowitz said.

Markowitz says he is the latest Apple customer to have his new computer stolen by an impersonator. However, his story differs from the other victims in Irvine and Lawndale because he had his MacBook delivered to the store at the Glendale Galleria rather than his front porch.

"They said 'Hey, you've already picked up your laptop already," Markowitz remembered. "I say 'What are you taking about? I was sick in bed yesterday. I have not picked up this laptop yet."

Markowitz says that the person who allegedly stole his computer showed an ID with his personal details and the required QR code and walked out. He added that the store managers told him that his phone must have been hacked. However, he did not believe them.

"I'm out, I think, $3600," Markowitz said. "I have not heard back from Apple yet. I know it was Thanksgiving. I haven't heard back from the LAPD yet."

A couple of weeks ago, expensive Apple products were intercepted twice as UPS drivers attempted to drop the boxes on the porch. Police say the suspect showed the delivery drivers phony identification matching the names on the computer orders.

It first happened in Lawndale on Nov. 14 then again on Nov. 18 in Irvine. No one has been arrested as of Monday.

The Irvine Police Department said they are trying to figure out how the suspect is getting the recipient's information.

"What's the safer option? Shipping it to my house, where I might not be around or at least going to in-store where it's safe?" Markowitz said.