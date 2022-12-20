Suspect accused of shooting tourists in Venice arrested in West Virginia

Police have arrested a man accused of shooting two tourists outside of a Venice bar in July.

After serving several search warrants in an effort to track the man down, a task force consisting of United States Marshals finally found suspect Brandon Manyo Dixon staying at a home in West Virginia.

Brandon Manyo Dixon is wanted for attempted murder after allegedly shooting two tourists from the United Kingdom on July 30, 2022, on the 20 block of Windward Ave., the Los Angeles Police Dept. said. LAPD

On Dec. 16, Marshals accompanied by a local SWAT team arrested Dixon without incident despite being armed with "several high-power firearms," according to police.

Police have been searching for Dixon for nearly five months after he allegedly shot two tourists from the United Kingdom on the 20 block of Windward Avenue on July 30.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Dixon and his friend got into a verbal argument with the two tourists outside of a "heavily populated bar" before it escalated into a physical fight.

Investigators said that Dixon chased after the tourists while carrying a gun.

"As tourists ran away, the suspect shot the tourists and then fled on foot from the scene," LAPD said. "Both victims sustained significant wounds from the gunshots and were hospitalized for their injuries.

Before his eventual arrest, officers tried to capture Dixon in Tennessee but unfortunately missed the accused shooter.