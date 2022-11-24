Suspect wanted in shooting of 2 tourists outside Venice bar

Los Angeles Police released a photo Wednesday of a man wanted for allegedly shooting two tourists in Venice in July.

Brandon Manyo Dixon is wanted for attempted murder after allegedly shooting two tourists from the United Kingdom on July 30, 2022, on the 20 block of Windward Ave., the Los Angeles Police Dept. said. LAPD

Dixon and his friend were involved in a verbal argument with the two U.K. tourists outside a "heavily populated bar," according to police.

"The argument escalated into a physical fight and then turned violent when the suspect chased after both tourists with a gun," police said. "As the tourists ran away, the suspect shot the tourists and then fled on foot from the scene. Both victims sustained significant wounds from the gunshots and were hospitalized for their injuries."

Brandon Dixon is considered armed and dangerous -- if you see him, call 911, the LAPD said.

The incident was recorded on surveillance video released by the LAPD.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Jurado at (310) 482-6369 or (323) 229-6286, or via email at 32284@lapd.online. Tipsters may also call 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.