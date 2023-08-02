Suspect accused of sexually assaulting victim while "providing massage services"

Los Angeles police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting someone while "providing massage services."

Suspect Jesus Tabares was arrested at his place of work on July 27 near the 8600 block of Reseda Boulevard in Northridge.

Investigators from Los Angeles Police Department said Tabares "was providing massage services" when he allegedly sexually assaulted his victim.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged him with two felonies: forced oral copulation and digital penetration with a foreign object.

Tabares is being held on a $100,000 bail.

Detectives released Tabares' booking photo because they believe he may have sexually assaulted others.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Devonshire Area Sexual Assault investigators, Danielle Tumbleson and Ruben Arellano, at (818) 832-0609.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through L.A. CrimeStoppers via phone 1-800-222-8477 or its website.