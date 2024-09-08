"Survivor" cast auditions coming to Los Angeles area

Have what it takes to be the ultimate Survivor? Join CBS Los Angeles at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa for the "Survivor" Open Casting Call on Friday, September 20th from 9a-1pm. This time YOU could be the sole Survivor winning $1,000,000!

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Time: 9am-1pm (line cut-off)

NOTE – you will not be able to stand in line before 6am on 9/20.





Location: Morongo Casino Resort & Spa Ballroom (accessible via escalators or elevator)

49500 Seminole Drive

Cabazon, CA 92230

morongocasinoresort.com

Attire: Casual

How do I audition for "Survivor"?

Participants will fill-out an *application and then be asked to discuss who they are and why they would make the next ultimate Survivor for up to 2 minutes on-camera. CBS Los Angeles will submit all eligible on-camera entries. Applicants must be present to apply.

﻿Check out this video for tips on what makes a successful application submission.

Eligibility Requirements

So you've seen the show and now want to know how to become a part of SURVIVOR. Here is a breakdown of the selection process:

Written application forms will be sent to those applicants selected by Producers and due back four days from the time they are sent. Semi-finalists (the number of which will be determined by Producers) will be invited to final interviews scheduled by the Producers with the SURVIVOR producers, which may be in person in Los Angeles or conducted remotely, in Producers' sole discretion. If travel to Los Angeles is required, roundtrip economy air travel between Los Angeles and your local airport in the United States and lodging will be provided by Producers. Approximately 18 finalists for each cycle (the final number of which will be determined by Producers) will be selected as contestants to participate in each SURVIVOR program. Filming typically occurs sometime between March and early July (or as otherwise scheduled by Producers) at a remote location. All decisions made by the Producers are final and not subject to review or appeal.

So now you're probably wondering what kind of person is eligible to be selected for this once in a lifetime opportunity. Here are the guidelines:

Employees, officers, directors and agents of Paramount Global, CBS Broadcasting Inc., CBS Survivor Productions, Inc., MGM Television, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc., DJB Holdco, LLC, Survivor Productions, LLC, SEG Holdco, LLC, and/or of any of their respective licensees, assigns, parents, affiliated and subsidiary companies and the immediate family (spouse, mother, father, sister, brother, daughter or son, regardless of where they live) or members of their same households (whether related or not) of such employees, officers, directors and agents are not eligible to be contestants on SURVIVOR or participate in this application process.

All American contestants must be 18 years or older at the time of application, except that if you reside in one of the five states listed below, you must be at least the following age:

Alabama: 19 years or older

District of Columbia: 21 years or older

Mississippi: 21 years or older

Nebraska: 19 years or older

All Canadian contestants must be at least 18 years of age, except that if you reside in one of the provinces or territories listed below, you must be at least 19 years of age:

British Columbia New Brunswick Newfoundland Northwest Territories Nova Scotia Nunavut Yukon

All contestants must be United States or Canadian citizens.

All contestants must be in excellent physical and mental health.

All applicants must authorize Producers to conduct a background check.

All semi-finalists will be required to complete and timely return the Medical History Form (to be furnished to the selected applicants).

All semi-finalists must undertake physical and psychological examinations and testing (to be conducted in Los Angeles or remotely, at Producers' discretion, by medical personnel selected by the Producers) and meet all physical and psychological requirements.

To receive an invitation to be a semi-finalist, each applicant must complete and timely return the Applicant Agreement Package (to be furnished to the selected applicants).

All semi-finalists must have a valid United States or Canadian Passport.

Applicants who are selected as contestants cannot be candidates for public office until after the initial broadcast of all programs in which they appear.

Beyond these basic qualifications and any additional qualifications set forth in the Contestant Application, we are looking for a diverse group of men and women who represent a broad cross-section of American society. Our competitors will be in excellent physical health. Building shelter and finding food will be much more taxing than a trip to your local hardware store or supermarket. Our competitors will also need to be in excellent mental health so that they will be able to cope with the extreme change in environment and the tension of the competition.

Contestants will be selected based upon having the following traits:

Strong-willed

Outgoing

Adventurous

Physically and mentally adept

Adaptable to new environments

Interesting lifestyles, backgrounds, and personalities

The prize for this competition is $1,000,000, but this prize money will not come easily. Our competitors must be willing to commit to traveling and living in a remote location for approximately seven weeks. Contestants will be filmed up to 24 hours a day by television camera crews to be broadcast on national television. This is reality television. They will actually be living in a remote location, and they will actually be responsible for building their own shelter and finding their own food.