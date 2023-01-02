Survey: Singles prefer casual date due to inflation, pandemic

Inflation seems to be changing up the dating scene. More singles say they're skipping a fancy dinner on their first date for something more affordable.

Several dating platforms surveyed 5,000 singles about their dating expenses.

Eighty-four percent of singles said that to save money, they now prefer a casual first date. Thirty percent said they are now more open to doing free activities.

The high cost of dining out and the change in dating habits because of the pandemic are behind these numbers.