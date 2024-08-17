Surveillance video captures argument just before deadly shooting in downtown LA, police say

Surveillance video captured two people arguing early Saturday morning just before one of them shot and killed the other person in downtown Los Angeles, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting reported in the 500 block of San Pedro Street, near the intersection of East 5th Street and San Pedro Street, at 4:24 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The area is just a few blocks east of Pershing Square.

Police described the suspect and victim as both males but their ages are not known.

Surveillance video captured the argument just before the deadly shooting, but so far, that footage has not been released by police.

The shooter fled the area while the victim was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

No other details have been released by authorities.