Super Scooper aircraft, pilots from Quebec arrive in Los Angeles County for annual firefighting partnership

Two Super Scooper aircraft and teams from Quebec have arrived in Los Angeles County to help with their annual firefighting efforts, fire officials say.

At a news conference Friday morning, LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone, joined by Government Relations Director Anne-Catherine Briand-Fortin and Supervisor Kathryn Barger, announced the arrival of pilots, co-pilots and technicians for the Canadair CL-415 aircraft.

The Super Scoopers, known as "Quebec 1" and "Quebec 2," can reach speeds of over 160 knots fully loaded, are used for water-dropping operations and help with other firefighting needs, the county fire department said.

Briand-Fortin explained that the crews arrived a few days ago to begin their annual mission in LA County. She added that the partnership between the county and Quebec has been going on for more than 30 years.

The aircraft were placed in service on Sept. 1 and will assist current county air operations.

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said the fleet will "make a life-saving difference" to the already existing resources.

"There is no longer a fire season, because all of our communities are at risk year-round," Barger said. "The two Scoopers are instrumental in the battle against large-scale wildfires."

Marrone said the investment into the county's aerial firefighting fleet has "proven to be critical," especially after the deadly Eaton and Palisades fires that erupted in January, and that the county is fully equipped with land and air resources.

Briand-Fortin said the "2024-2025 season was one of the most memorable" from the partnership and that more than 40 pilots were deployed on a 6-month mission to assist with those fires.

Since the Eaton and Palisades fires, the county has continued to face a lack of rainfall, which has caused vegetation around the region to "potent for wildfires."

"This is why we must remain vigilant and educate everyone on the importance of being prepared for the Santa Ana winds that will arrive in the fall, because they have the potential to fuel fast-moving wildfires," Marrone said.