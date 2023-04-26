Sunset Blvd shuts down as man climbs up KTLA tower in Hollywood

A man shut down Sunset Boulevard after scaling KTLA's tower in Hollywood.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers first received a call about the man at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening. After scaling the tower, the man could be seen draping a handmade sign over the station's logo. It read "Free Billie Eilish."The man also played guitar while sitting on the edge of the station's sign situated on the tower.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has been dispatched to the scene.

Got a notification from the Citizen app to see this going on. Some dude climbed the KTLA Studio tower and is now playing his guitar. What does this guy know that we don't about Billie Eilish?? pic.twitter.com/2tnSEG9liu — schmosby (@blaripi) April 26, 2023

The man finally came down from the tower after about three hours. Police placed him in custody and authorities said he was being checked out by medical personnel. They are not sure what he will be charged with but believe a trespassing charge is likely.