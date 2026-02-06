Suspect in custody for allegedly stabbing a Sunland grandfather and granddaughter

A double stabbing in Sunland on Friday morning left a grandfather and his 12-year-old granddaughter with injuries, according to authorities.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded around 7:43 a.m. to the 10300 block of Eldora Avenue.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported taking an elderly man and a young girl to the hospital in stable condition, suffering from stab wounds. Police previously reported that the girl was 10 years old, but later revealed that she is 12.

Police have identified a 31-year-old suspect, whose family lives in the neighborhood, and he is believed to live with his family off and on.

Mike Agajanyan, a neighbor, said the grandfather and his granddaughter were going to school in the morning when the stabbings occurred. He said the suspect took their car after stabbing them and fled. "We're just waiting, hopefully they survive," Agajanyan said.

The suspect's father says he suffers from addiction and mental health issues.

Police said they located the vehicle the suspect fled in about one mile away, on McVine Avenue. Later in the afternoon, LAPD officials said the suspect was in custody.

