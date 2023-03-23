Watch CBS News
Sun Valley apartment fire leaves two injured

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Sun Valley apartment fire
A fire broke out at a Sun Valley apartment building in the 7000 block of N. Lankershim Blvd. around 11:45 a.m. Thursday. 

A Los Angeles City Fire representative said the fire started in one apartment unit on the second floor of the four-story building. 

Firefighters worked to prevent the flames from moving to the third floor and fire representatives said the fire was under control around 12:15 p.m..

Two people are being treated for burns. 

First published on March 23, 2023 / 12:23 PM

