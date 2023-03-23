Sun Valley apartment fire leaves two injured
A fire broke out at a Sun Valley apartment building in the 7000 block of N. Lankershim Blvd. around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
A Los Angeles City Fire representative said the fire started in one apartment unit on the second floor of the four-story building.
Firefighters worked to prevent the flames from moving to the third floor and fire representatives said the fire was under control around 12:15 p.m..
Two people are being treated for burns.
