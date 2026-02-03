Pedestrian killed, several others injured in multi-car crash on 5 Freeway in San Fernando Valley

A pedestrian who was walking on the 5 Freeway was killed and at least four other people were injured in a multi-car crash in the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on southbound lanes of the freeway near Penrose Street in the Sun Valley area, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say that a pedestrian was walking in the road when they were hit by a vehicle.

After the first collision, CHP officers then said that at least two other vehicles were involved in another crash, causing one vehicle to overturn.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics rushed to the scene, where they found five people suffering from injuries of varying severity. Two women, aged 22 and 42, were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. Two others, a 19-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl, were also hospitalized in fair condition, firefighters said.

The deceased victim has not yet been identified and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the collision, where a long line of traffic was stretching back from the wreckage. Some cars were being directed over a small dirt embankment to an offramp by CHP officers.