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10 hospitalized, including 8 children, after crash on 170 Freeway in San Fernando Valley

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

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Ten people, including eight children, were hospitalized after a single-car crash on the 170 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley on Monday afternoon. 

It happened at around 2:15 p.m. on southbound lanes of the freeway south of Saticoy Street in Sun Valley, according to Los Angeles Fire Department crews. 

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation, but firefighters said all of the victims were being taken to nearby hospitals in fair condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

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