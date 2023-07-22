Summer heatwave expected to continue through next week

More potentially dangerous heat settled over Southern California Saturday, with sweltering temperatures in the forecast through next weekend as well.

Saturday's highs reached 108 degrees in Lancaster, 106 in Palmdale, 100 in Santa Clarita, 96 in Van Nuys and 86 in downtown Los Angeles

Daytime highs were expected to remain in that range or possibly increase a couple degrees Sunday and peak through Wednesday, with many areas exceeding 100 degrees in the Santa Clarita, Antelope and San Fernando valleys.

"Good morning southern California! Hot temperatures continue across the mountains and deserts today where excessive heat warnings remain in effect," the National Weather Service's Los Angeles office tweeted Saturday. "Please take extra precautions and avoid being outside during the hottest parts of the day if possible.

"For the coastal valleys such as San Fernando, San Gabriel, and Santa Clarita, and the Santa Monica mountains all advisories and warnings have been cancelled. Please continue to use caution when outdoors and avoid exercise during the hottest parts of the day."

An excessive heat warning was in effect through 8 p.m. Sunday in the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, along with the western San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Mountains and the 5 and 14 Freeway corridors.

Some areas will still be in the triple digits next weekend, with early forecasts predicting a 100-degree day in Van Nuys and the Santa Clarita Valley next Saturday.

The hot, dry weather was also creating elevated fire danger in the interior valleys, mountains and deserts that was also expected to last all week.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat- related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," NWS forecasters warned. "... Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

As has been the case in recent days, the coast will be the place to be, even though temperatures there will still be slightly above normal.

"Closer to the coast, a persistent yet shallow marine layer depth will blanket the coast and keep the warming trend moderated some," according to the NWS. "About a degree or two of warming will occur each day at the beaches, but the marine influence should remain intact and keep the beaches above normal."

Cooling centers were available across Los Angeles for those with no access to air conditioning. Angelenos can find a nearby cooling spot using the city's Cool Spots LA App at bit.ly/CoolSpotsLA.

Most centers are served by one or more LA Department of Transportation Dash and Metro bus lines. Details are available at https://emergency.lacity.gov.

Information on Los Angeles County cooling centers can be found here.