Vietnam veteran speaks after stepping in to help Studio City neighbor from naked trespasser

Just days after springing into action to help his Studio City neighbor who was being attacked by a naked trespasser, a Vietnam War veteran is recounting the intense steps he took to bring a chaotic situation to an end.

George Karkoc owns the Tujunga Avenue property where the unidentified suspect undressed early Friday before beginning to shout and rip signs from the front yard. He rents the home to a woman who was home when the man broke in, chasing her into the street.

Surveillance video footage showing the naked trespasser outside of a Studio City home. Security video

The 79-year-old veteran jumped to help his tenant, rushing out of his own home and onto the street.

"I said, 'I gotta gun,'" Karkoc recalled. "I don't have a chance with this guy."

He said that he warned the man that they had already contacted the police, who were on their way to the neighborhood when the situation escalated even further.

"He jumped on top of me and wrapped his arms and legs around me," Karkoc said. "He weighed over 200 pounds. I'm not strong enough to support that. I just collapsed straight down."

With his right arm pinned behind his back, Karkoc grabbed his gun with his left arm and fired, striking the suspect several times, killing him at the scene.

"I wasn't thinking about myself. I was thinking about taking care of the problem," he said.

Karkoc during his military service. Karkoc Family

Karkoc said he never anticipated having to use a firearm again, but he's had the one he used on Friday for nearly three decades.

"After 28 years not using it, I didn't think I'd have to, but that's why I had it, because you never know," he said.

Karkoc's wife, Lily, said that she thinks he did the right thing.

"George was doing what he needed to do to protect his property and people that he loves," she said. "That's what kind of man he is. ... I think he's pretty brave, he's definitely my hero."

He broke both of his legs in the attack and has been confined to a wheelchair and hospital bed since. As he works to get back on his feet, literally, his son has started an online fundraiser to help cover some of the medical expenses.

"I am aware of the financial burden of the hospitalization and I know that's another obstacle we're gonna have to face, so I'm indebted to him for doing that, and I've been seeing there's a lot of support," Karkoc said.

He's expected to be in the hospital for at least another week, while walking again could take a few months.