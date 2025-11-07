Naked trespasser shot and killed after attacking Studio City residents

A Vietnam War veteran shot and killed a naked man who broke into a Studio City home Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said investigators believe the suspect drove to the neighborhood on Tujunga Avenue, took off his clothes on the sidewalk and then started inexplicably screaming.

LAPD Capt. Warner Castillo said the suspect picked up signs before breaking into a woman's home. Castillo added that the suspect chased her into the street at the same time that her neighbor, a 79-year-old Vietnam War Veteran, ran out of his home to help her.

"He tells the suspect to leave, warns him that he has a gun," Castillo said. "Grabs the 79-year-old man, lifts him up and throws him on the ground."

Despite breaking both of his legs in the attack, police said the veteran continued to fight back.

"As he's on the ground, the suspect approaches him and tries to pick him up again," Castillo said. "The 79-year-old man subsequently shoots the suspect three times."

The veteran was taken to the hospital after killing the naked man.

"Hopefully, he makes it out of here without being in a wheelchair for the rest of his life," Castillo said.