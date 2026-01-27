Watch CBS News
Local News

Studio City homeowner opens fire on burglary suspects, Los Angeles police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

 A Studio City homeowner opened fire on an alleged burglar early Tuesday morning, according to Los Angeles police. 

It happened at around 4:40 a.m. at a home in the 11600 block of Laurelcrest Drive, LAPD officers told CBS LA. 

The exact details surrounding the incident remain unclear as the investigation continues, but police say that the suspect got into a black Chevrolet Traverse after the shooting and fled from the area in an unknown direction. 

Police said the suspect's condition was not immediately known. It's unclear whether they self-transported to the hospital or were taken by another person.

They did not provide descriptions of the alleged suspect. 

CBS LA photographers on scene Tuesday afternoon said that LAPD investigators were still working at the home as late as 4 p.m. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue