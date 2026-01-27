Studio City homeowner opens fire on burglary suspects, Los Angeles police say

A Studio City homeowner opened fire on an alleged burglar early Tuesday morning, according to Los Angeles police.

It happened at around 4:40 a.m. at a home in the 11600 block of Laurelcrest Drive, LAPD officers told CBS LA.

The exact details surrounding the incident remain unclear as the investigation continues, but police say that the suspect got into a black Chevrolet Traverse after the shooting and fled from the area in an unknown direction.

Police said the suspect's condition was not immediately known. It's unclear whether they self-transported to the hospital or were taken by another person.

They did not provide descriptions of the alleged suspect.

CBS LA photographers on scene Tuesday afternoon said that LAPD investigators were still working at the home as late as 4 p.m.