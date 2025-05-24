Firefighters quickly gain control of brush fire burning near Coldwater Canyon Park

Los Angeles firefighters quickly gained control of a small brush fire burning near Coldwater Canyon Park in the Studio City area on Saturday afternoon.

It was first reported at around 4:10 p.m. in the 3100 block of N. Coldwater Canyon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Due to the terrain and isolated area, a significant number of resources are enroute to assist," said a release from LAFD officials.

About 30 minutes later, they reported that crews were able to stop forward progress of the flames, which had burned between one and two acres near the Betty Dearing Trail.

"No structures damaged and no injuries reported," LAFD said. Crews were expected to remain in the area to mop up any hot spots.