Woman hides from intruders during Studio City break-in, authorities say

Authorities said a woman hid inside a bathroom while two masked suspects broke into her Studio City home on Monday night.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. on the 4100 block of Shadyglade Avenue.

After hearing the sound of glass shattering inside her home, a woman locked herself inside a restroom. At one point, she peeked outside and saw two masked suspects who'd entered through a glass door, police said.

The men fled the scene after they saw the woman. No items were reported stolen, according to authorities.

The woman was the only person home during the alleged invasion. She wasn't injured.

No additional details, including the woman's identity, were immediately made available by law enforcement.