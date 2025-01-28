Students at Fillmore High School moved from campus, bomb squad responds after alleged threat

A call reporting an alleged bomb threat to Fillmore High School Tuesday led to students being moved away from the campus and bomb squad investigators responding, police said.

While authorities are not sure how credible the alleged threat is, students were being relocated from the campus at 555 Central Avenue in the Ventura County city, according to the Fillmore Police Department. The school is taking precautions after a call reported there was a bomb on campus.

Six police patrol cars were at the high school campus as bomb squad investigators were sent to the scene, police said just after 1 p.m.

