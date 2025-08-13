Los Angeles County announces plan to boost student attendance, address public health concerns

Los Angeles County officials announced a renewed plan to boost student attendance rates and help provide resources to support families.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, described absenteeism as more than just a school district metric, but referred to it as a "critically important public health issue."

Ferrer said there are multiple reasons that students miss school, including unstable housing, lack of transportation, immigration trauma and lack of proper caregivers. Debra Duardo, Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools, added that there are several structural barriers that prevent student attendance.

She cited research that points to the negative effects of absenteeism beyond missing out on school instruction.

"In LA County, students who miss school frequently face higher rates of anxiety, depression and worsening health," Ferrer said.

She said it is not only important for students to attend school to learn things, but attending school also allows them to access critical resources, including meals and mental health services.

"Decades of research confirm that education is one of the strongest predictors of long-term health," Ferrer said. "The more years of education a person completes, the more likely they are to have access to healthcare, secure employment, safe housing and supportive networks that foster mental and physical wellbeing."

Duardo said the county is equipped with an "attendance playbook" that includes posters, social templates and family resources.

"We are launching an attendance campaign, and we have a toolkit to boost engagement that's been sent to all 80 districts."

Duardo emphasized the fact that absenteeism is not only about schools, but it involves businesses around schools, libraries, parks and other county agencies to ensure students are attending school.