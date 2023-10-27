Striking hospital worker allegedly scares patients while wearing Mike Myers mask, holding prop knife in Burbank

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank is condemning the alleged actions of striking workers, who are said to have frightened patients and visitors on Thursday.

A statement released by the hospital claims that members of Service Employees International Union - United Healthcare Workers West, who are currently in the midst of a five-day strike against the hospital, "stormed towards the hospital's front doors, intimidating and frightening patients and visitors."

Additionally, they say that the group was banging on glass doors and windows of the hospital's lobby, including one protestor who they say was wearing a Mike Myers mask — from the classic "Halloween" film franchise — and waving a bloody prop knife around.

According to the statement, the person "banged the glass windows outside the hospital and waved the knife at a patient who was leaving the hospital in a wheelchair."

The hospital says that family members were visibly upset following the incident.

SEIU has not yet responded to KCAL News' request for comment on the matter.