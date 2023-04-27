Stretch of Sepulveda Blvd. remains closed as crews continue cleanup from massive oil leak

A large stretch of Sepulveda Boulevard in West Los Angeles remains closed on Wednesday, as crews continue cleanup hours after thousands of gallons of oil leaked from a pipeline on Monday evening.

Four lanes of the busy roadway were reopened to traffic, but crews expected that the cleanup and repairs could take up to three days to complete. Lanes are expected to remain restricted until all repair efforts are finished.

The hazardous materials team working the incident reported that the leak spouted from an active pipeline owned by Torrance Logistics, started Monday evening at around 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews dispatched to the 2800 block of South Sepulveda Blvd. found oil bubbling from the ground at a reported rate of 3 to 5 gallons per minute, according to LAFD's spokesperson Nicholas Prange.

In all, about 2,000 gallons worth of the water-oil mixture seeped to the surface between National and Exposition Boulevards, about 40 of which made its way to a nearby storm drain before the leak was contained.

JoJo Comandante, a hazardous materials specialist with Los Angeles County Fire Department, noted that the oil leak could have occurred simultaneously with a city water line leak, since multiple lines run underground in the area.

Despite the extensive cleanup required, no evacuation orders were issued. No injuries were reported in the incident either.