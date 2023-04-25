Oil leak shuts down Sepulveda Boulevard in West L.A.

Sepulveda was closed between Sardis and Richland avenues in West Los Angeles Tuesday morning during the cleanup and investigation after approximately 1,000 gallons of oil seeped from an underground pipeline Monday evening. KCAL News

Los Angeles firefighters said they have contained a leak that spewed about 1,000 gallons of oil or an oil-like substance onto Sepulveda Boulevard in West Los Angeles near the Westdale/Rancho Park area. About 40 gallons reached a storm drain.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, authorities were first alerted about the material at 5:54 p.m. on Monday in the 2800 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard.

Sepulveda was closed between Sardis and Richland avenues through the 10 Freeway underpass during the cleanup and investigation Monday night and remained closed Tuesday morning. Lanes were expected to remain closed throughout the day on Tuesday, according to the LAFD.

Crews at the site said oil or an oil-like substance was spilling out at an approximate rate of 3 to 5 gallons per minute. The department said about 40 gallons seeped into the storm drain before firefighters contained the flow.

Firefighters requested a vacuum truck from Clean Harbors and Street Services delivered sand to diminish any possible environmental effects. They also notified the L.A. County Public Works Watershed Management Division. The fire department said Watershed, L.A. County Health Hazardous Materials Division, Clean Harbors and others will handle the cleanup.

Environmental Protection Agency personnel also responded to the scene Tuesday morning.

"The fire department's responsibility is here to mitigate the emergency, which we've done, and to contain that oil," said LAFD Captain Erik Scott. "Now we're working with other city and county agencies to determine ultimately whose line it is, and then who ultimately would be responsible for the cleanup."

Scott said multiple pipelines run alongside Sepulveda Blvd. beneath the ground.

"Crews are using large saws to cut through the asphalt and to gain access to the dirt beneath using backhoes to carefully and safely remove that," said Scott. "They've gotten down to four feet, maybe five feet, but as much as you pull out, often you're getting water and natural things pouring back in, so it's a slow, careful process."

No injuries have been reported.

