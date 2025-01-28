Stretch of LA County beaches closed indefinitely due to debris runoff from wildfires

A long stretch of ocean water along Los Angeles County coastline will be indefinitely closed due to the potential hazards from debris runoff after two devastating wildfires burned in the area in recent months.

In a release issued on Tuesday, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials said that a temporary closure, which was expected to last until Thursday morning, has been indefinitely extended.

"Fire debris runoff and pollutants in the water and on the sand may contain toxic or carcinogenic chemicals," the release said.

While the closure is in place, beachgoers are advised to avoid contact with water and sand from Las Flores State Beach in Malibu to Santa Monica State Beach.

This comes just days after officials issued an advisory to start the week because of the heavy rain that hit the area, accelerating the rate that debris from December's Franklin Fire and early January's Palisades Fire flowed towards the coast.

"Once the rain advisory is lifted, the ocean water advisory for Surfrider Beach to Dockweiler State Beach at World Way will remain due to fire debris runoff, which may contain substances including arsenic, other metals, and asbestos, which can be harmful to health," said the release. "This includes any runoff that may flow onto or pond on the beach sand. Beach users are advised to stay away from any fire debris on the beach."

The recent spate of rain, which caused several mudslides a brief flash flood warning in the area surrounding the Palisades Fire and Franklin Fire burn scars, also caused public health officials to issue a ocean water quality rain advisory.

Anyone searching for more information on the closure is urged to contact LADPH's advisory hotline at (800) 525-5662 or (626) 430-5360.