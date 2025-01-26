Multiple mudflows force road closures near Palisades Fire burn scar

A number of considerable mudflows forced the closure of multiple roads in the Palisades Fire burn scar on Sunday.

The first closure, on Palisades Drive downhill from Avenida De Santa Ynez and Paseo Vista Hermosa, happened in the area decimated by the wildfire in early January, was reported at around 4 p.m.

A mudflow that forced the hard closure of Palisades Drive in the Pacific Palisades on Jan. 26, 2025. KCAL News

SkyCal flew over the spot of the slide, where one tractor could be seen working to clear the debris from the two-lane road. Some trucks could be seen wading their way across the thick material at a slow pace.

About 30 minutes later, California Highway Patrol also closed the Pacific Coast Highway, just west of Topanga Canyon Boulevard for a separate mudflow, according to a post from the department on X.

A mudflow on Topanga Canyon Boulevard on Jan. 26, 2025. KCAL News

There appeared to be some debris from the burn scar that included large branches, bushes and other charred objects with SkyCal over Topanga Canyon Boulevard.