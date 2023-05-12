Watch CBS News
Stray bullet hits field during baseball game in San Marcos; investigation ongoing

By KCAL-News Staff

Authorities are searching for a gunman or gunmen in San Marcos, after a stray bullet struck a baseball field during a youth game on Monday. 

Puff of dirt on the infield caused by a projectile.  San Diego County Sheriff's Department

Footage from behind home plate shows a puff of dirt fly into the air mid-game, just feet from where one of the players is standing on the infield at the Mission Sports Park, located in the 900 block of Bailey Court, at around 8 p.m.

Moments before the shot hits the infield, what appeared to be several shots fired in rapid succession can be hard in the distance in the video provided by San Diego Crime Stoppers

After receiving a number of calls about the incident, deputies arrived to search the area but did not find anyone who had been shot or was injured, according to a statement from SDCSD. 

Nearby Palomar College was placed on a temporary lockdown as the investigation continued on Monday.

No players or fans were injured during the incident. 

Anyone who has any information on the shooting or who has additional footage is asked to contact investigators at (760) 510-5200.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 8:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

