Stolen vehicle suspect at large after evading police during pursuit

Authorities are searching for a stolen vehicle suspect who led them on brief pursuit Thursday morning before ditching the car on the side of the freeway and running on foot.

Police were dispatched to the 6900 block of Vantage Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a car had just been stolen. They located the car, a Mercedes, and briefly engaged in pursuit.

At some point during the chase the suspect was able to outrun the Los Angeles Police Department officers, who later found it parked on the side of the southbound lanes fo the 170 Freeway near the Sherman Way off-ramp.

The suspect, however, was nowhere to be found.

Sky2 over the scened showed police scouring the area near where the vehicle was found.

No injuries were reported in the incident.