Stolen vehicle pursuit ends after suspect crashes into hydrant

A high speed pursuit ended after a suspect driving a stolen car crashed into a fire hydrant Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the pursuit lasted around 30 minutes before coming to an end near 29th Street and Vineyard Avenue in West Adams.

The suspect took off on foot after crashing into the hydrant and is possibly hiding in the backyard of a home in the area.

Police described the suspect as a man wearing a blue shirt.

LAPD set up a perimeter around the neighborhood as they search for the man.