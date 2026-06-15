Evacuation orders issued for Max Fire burning near Stevenson Ranch homes in Santa Clarita Valley

A brush fire is burning close to homes in the Stevenson Ranch community in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The fire, which was being called the Max Fire by firefighting crews, was reported at around 4:20 p.m. in a hiking area of Pico Canyon Park near Magnolia Lane and Autumn Place, Los Angeles County Fire Department crews said.

Aerial footage showed large flames burning through dense brush on a hillside near a cul-de-sac of homes. Two helicopters dropped off hand crews, who began to shovel in the area to establish containment lines.

Another helicopter was seen dropping flame-retardant material on the hillside as the fire continued to burn towards a second neighborhood of homes near Jasmine and Summerhill lanes.

Firefighters issued a shelter-in-place order for people living in the STV-PICO area, and at around 5:45 p.m. they said that the homes in the area were under a mandatory evacuation order.

Evacuation warnings were also issued for zones SCL-DELPRADO, SCL-MEADOWS, STV-CONSTITUTION, STV-E109 and STV-POE.

As of 6:15 p.m., LACoFD crews said the fire had burned about 31 acres.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.