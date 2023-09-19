Stevenson Ranch high school teachers remember their former student, slain Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer

West Ranch High School teachers in Stevenson Ranch are mourning their former student Ryan Clinkunbroomer after he was ruthlessly murdered in Palmdale.

On Saturday, the slain deputy stopped at a light when the driver behind the wheel of a dark-colored car pulled up next to his patrol vehicle and gunned him down.

"He was just the nicest kid," said teacher Jen Overdevest. "My husband said the name and I just started crying immediately because it can't be he's so young. It's just not fair."

Overdevest taught Clinkunbroomer all throughout high school. She said that he excelled in producing during their time together in the media room. When he graduated from West Ranch in 2010, he decided to pursue a career with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, following his grandfather and father's footsteps.

Alison Hunsacker, another former teacher, said he was fair, kind and patient.

"Respected by everybody and treated everybody with respect," said Hunsacker. "He was just about the most decent kid you could ever meet. And I'm sure, such a source of great pride to his parents."

While in high school, Clinkunbroomer was not only part of the media production team but also competed in cross-country and mentored other students. This guiding persona also led him to be a training officer during his career at the sheriff's department.

"There are no stories that don't end in a smile with that kid," said English teacher Heather Frame. "He was just a lovely, lovely human being."