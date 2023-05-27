Watch CBS News
Stay away from these LA County beaches during Memorial Day weekend

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Public Health officials are advising everyone to avoid a handful of Los Angeles beaches during this year's Memorial Day weekend. 

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, bacterial levels have exceeded health standards at the following beach areas:

  • Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
  • Santa Monica Pier 
  • Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
  • Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
  • Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu
  • Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach
  • Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach

Public Health recommends beachgoers avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean waters. 

santa-monica-pier.jpg
Among a handful of beaches, bacterial levels at Santa Monica Pier have exceeded health standards.  Mario Tama/Getty Images

After making the list yesterday, the following beaches have reached water quality levels within state standards:

  • Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach
  • Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach
  • Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach 
  • Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach
  • Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach 

First published on May 26, 2023 / 6:27 PM

