Stay away from these LA County beaches during Memorial Day weekend

Public Health officials are advising everyone to avoid a handful of Los Angeles beaches during this year's Memorial Day weekend.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, bacterial levels have exceeded health standards at the following beach areas:

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

Santa Monica Pier

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach

Public Health recommends beachgoers avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean waters.

Among a handful of beaches, bacterial levels at Santa Monica Pier have exceeded health standards. Mario Tama/Getty Images

After making the list yesterday, the following beaches have reached water quality levels within state standards: