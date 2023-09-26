State Superintendent announces 2026 run for California governor

California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced he will be running for governor in 2026.

Thurmond along with Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, have both started campaigns to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom.

I didn't come from money, power, or influence. I'm running for Governor to be a voice for those who need one — because California may be working for millionaires and billionaires but for the rest of California — we need real change," Thurmond wrote on X (formally Twitter.)

I'm running for Governor to be a voice for those who need one — because California may be working for millionaires and billionaires but for the rest of California — we need real change. Join us: https://t.co/lNHuSoTzZO pic.twitter.com/sbsEtt0DzZ — Tony Thurmond (@TonyThurmond) September 26, 2023

In the video, Thurmond talks about how he is different from anyone else running from governor.

He explained how his mother immigrated from Panama and became a teacher, but died when he was six years old. His dad served in the Vietnam War, but then left him and his brother afterwards.

Thurmond said he lived in poverty and was raised by a cousin. In his message, he emphasized how he will be a voice for those who need one.