State Attorney General sues Chiquita Canyon Landfill over troublesome odors

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a lawsuit against the troublesome Chiquita Canyon Landfill to hold it accountable for leachate leaks and persistent odors.

The foul odors from the 639-acre Chiquita Canyon Landfill have tormented residents for years, leading to tens of thousands of complaints.

Since January 2023, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has received more than 28,000 complaints, many of which describe the foul smell as rotten, putrid and stomach-churning. Neighbors also believe the landfill has affected their health, causing headaches, skin irritation and even heart palpitations.

Following persistent issues and complaints, Los Angeles County officials filed a lawsuit against the landfill's owners and operators after the EPA and LA County Public Health discovered an array of toxic gases that cause myriad "short-term health effects" for residents living next to the troublesome dump.

"Waste Connections has repeatedly, consistently and pervasively failed to lawfully manage hazardous waste at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill," said California Environmental Protection Secretary Yana Garcia.

The operators were also ordered to take several measures to address the odors, determine the root cause of the leachate leaks and conduct additional inspections to prevent or mitigate the gases behind the odors.

The Attorney General's Office said Chiquita Canyon's failure to address the environmental concerns led to the lawsuit.

"Protecting the environment and safeguarding Californians requires quick and effective action from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill's owners and operators," Bonta said. "For too long, the Chiquita Canyon Landfill has done the opposite, which has resulted in numerous spills of leachate and other violations of our state's hazardous waste laws."

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger thanked Bonta for "taking this decisive legal action."

"Together with the County's existing litigation and other enforcement actions, this lawsuit sends a clear message: Chiquita Canyon Landfill must take accountability and not allow nearby families to continue to suffer," Barger said.