Chiquita Canyon odors cause myriad of symptoms, independent study says

An independent study found that the odors at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill are causing a myriad of "short-term health effects" for the residents living next to the troublesome dump.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department released the findings on Wednesday, a few days after the first group of residents filed a lawsuit against the foul-smelling facility.

The independent evaluation said the odors, which are possibly caused by sulfur compounds, would cause short-term health effects such as:

headaches

nasal congestion

eye, nose and throat irritation

hoarseness and sore throat

cough

chest tightness

shortness of breath

wheezing

heart palpitations

nausea

drowsiness

depression

Researchers do not believe these symptoms will be permanent and should not lead to a long-term disease. The odors can exacerbate existing health conditions. The air quality near the landfill is similar to the rest of LA County, but crews found elevated levels of two volatile organic compounds, benzene and carbon tetrachloride. However, the levels are in line with compounds found throughout the county.

Any potential health risks may be attributed to the air quality issues in LA County.

The study started in October 2023 and ended in December 2023. The team issued several recommendations for the Chiquita Canyon Landfill like establishing new monitors and increasing sampling frequency.