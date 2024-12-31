Chiquita Canyon Landfill closes waste disposal services, landfill management continues

Operators of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic announced Tuesday that waste disposal services will end Wednesday, but that they will continue to manage the landfill. The last day for accepting incoming solid waste at the landfill was Tuesday.

The 639-acre landfill services the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding communities in LA County and faces a county lawsuit, that alleges noxious gases released from the site are affecting neighborhoods in the area.

Los Angeles County Public Works said that the waste disposal closure will not impact trash collection services in the county or in the city of Santa Clarita. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors also promises to continue its fight to "pursue relief for impacted communities."

Chiquita Canyon said on its website that it will continue to manage the landfill, "including addressing the elevated temperature landfill event that is affecting the northwest corner of the landfill ..."

Los Angeles County recently sued the owners and operators of the landfill, alleging the site has released hazardous gases hurting the health of local residents who have complained of headaches, difficulty breathing and heart problems.

The county has also been assessing resident claims that the landfill has led to a cluster of cancer cases in the area.

The lawsuit which was filed Dec.16 in federal court names Chiquita Canyon LLC, Chiquita Canyon Inc. and parent company, Waste Connections US Inc., as defendants — detailing violations issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management Agency and other government agencies and regulators. Earlier this year, the California Department of Toxic Substances Control issued a summary of violations stating that benzene was among chemicals released into the air, water and ground in the nearby area.

In response to the company's waste acceptance closure, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said her top priority is to bring relief to the community that is alleged to be affected by noxious odor from the landfill.

"The landfill's closure will not stop their suffering since the incident is occurring in a closed, inactive portion, she said. "The lawsuit Los Angeles County has filed against Chiquita Canyon Landfill's owners and operators, pursuing relief for impacted communities, seeks to right that wrong." She also said the closure of the landfill's waste acceptance was expected.