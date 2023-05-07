Standoff with armed suspect in Whittier prompts evacuation of several homes

Standoff with armed suspect in Whittier prompts evacuation of several homes

Standoff with armed suspect in Whittier prompts evacuation of several homes

Authorities are engaged in a standoff with an armed suspect in Whittier.

The incident reportedly began at around 5:30 p.m., when the suspect barricaded inside of a home in the 1100 block of Dovey Avenue.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, along with Special Enforcement Bureau personnel are assisting in the situation.

Crisis negotiators are attempting to making contact with the suspect "to bring this to a peaceful conclusion," a statement from LASD said.

Several homes in the surrounding area have been evacuated as a precaution.

Anyone with additional information was urged to contact deputies at (626) 330-3322.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.