Watch CBS News
Local News

Standoff with armed suspect in Whittier prompts evacuation of several homes

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Standoff with armed suspect in Whittier prompts evacuation of several homes
Standoff with armed suspect in Whittier prompts evacuation of several homes 00:37

Authorities are engaged in a standoff with an armed suspect in Whittier.

The incident reportedly began at around 5:30 p.m., when the suspect barricaded inside of a home in the 1100 block of Dovey Avenue. 

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, along with Special Enforcement Bureau personnel are assisting in the situation. 

Crisis negotiators are attempting to making contact with the suspect "to bring this to a peaceful conclusion," a statement from LASD said. 

Several homes in the surrounding area have been evacuated as a precaution. 

Anyone with additional information was urged to contact deputies at (626) 330-3322.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 6, 2023 / 8:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.